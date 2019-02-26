Lady Gaga And Madonna Are Now Friends!
Madge expressed herself to Gaga!
It looks like the Material girl and the mother of monsters may have finally ended their long feud!
According to insiders, Lady Gaga and Madonna ended their eight year feud with a friendly embrace at an Oscar after party on Sunday night.
The two have been at odds ever since Lady Gaga released “Born this way,” which sounds very similar to Madonna’s “Express yourself.”
Despite the totally ban on social media posts at the party- which was actually hosted by Madonna- There was an instagram shot of Madge embracing Lady Gaga as she holds her Oscar tight!
