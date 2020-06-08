Lady Gaga And Selena Gomez Let Black Activists Take Over Their Instagram Accounts

The two super stars are showing their support for the on-going protests against police brutality and racism in America by allowing prominent Black leaders to take over their Instagram accounts. Selena has the 5th most followed instagram account worldwide!

“I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history,” Selena wrote in her announcement.

Lady Gaga also made the same pledge late last week taking to social to say, “I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices.”

Some of the organizations Gaga has contributed to, are Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and the NAACP Legal Defence Fund.