Lady Gaga And Selena Gomez Let Black Activists Take Over Their Instagram Accounts
'We all need to hear more from Black voices’
The two super stars are showing their support for the on-going protests against police brutality and racism in America by allowing prominent Black leaders to take over their Instagram accounts. Selena has the 5th most followed instagram account worldwide!
“I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history,” Selena wrote in her announcement.
I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. ⠀ ⠀ Image Credit: “Speak With Confidence” — Charly Palmer (@charlylpalmer)
Lady Gaga also made the same pledge late last week taking to social to say, “I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices.”
Some of the organizations Gaga has contributed to, are Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and the NAACP Legal Defence Fund.
Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices. And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community.