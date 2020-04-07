Listen Live

Lady Gaga Announces A World Wide Telecast! And Its Going To be Huge!

This is going to be a concert to watch!

By Dirt/Divas

Mother Monster announced Monday that she, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legendm Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and many more are coming together to support healthcare workers that have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is called “One World: Together at Home” will air on April 18th on TV and digital platforms. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

 

Lady Gaga called into the WHO to tell them the news….

 

Gaga along with others has already helped raise $35 million to help with the pandemic.

