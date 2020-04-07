Lady Gaga Announces A World Wide Telecast! And Its Going To be Huge!

Mother Monster announced Monday that she, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legendm Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and many more are coming together to support healthcare workers that have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is called “One World: Together at Home” will air on April 18th on TV and digital platforms. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Lady Gaga called into the WHO to tell them the news….

WHO will have a special guest at today’s #COVID19 press conference: @ladygaga will be joining us to announce the One World: #TogetherAtHome virtual global special on 18 April 2020. 📺 at 15.30 GMT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2020

Gaga along with others has already helped raise $35 million to help with the pandemic.