Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Break Major Billboard Records with ‘Rain On Me’

‘Rain On Me’ is Ariana’s fourth song to debut at No.1 on the Billboard chart, which is more than any other artist in history (Mariah Carey, Drake and Justin Bieber each have three) – Ariana reached No.1 just a few weeks ago when she and Justin Bieber released ‘Stuck With U.”

Gaga is now the third artist in history to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the last three decades (Gaga follows Mariah Carey and Beyoncé).

Chromatica is Gaga’s sixth No. One studio album!

According to ABC News, “It’s the first time that a song by multiple female solo artists has been replaced at number-one by another song by multiple female solo artists.