Lady Gaga Collaborates with… Oreo Cookies!

Chromatica Cookies!

Packaged in pink foil, the “Chromatica Oreo”, as Gaga calls them in the video below, are pink coloured “golden biscuits” with a green coloured filling.  So, will it taste like a Golden Oreo? Maybe. They’re certainly pretty! According to Lady Gaga, they’re “dropping soon!”

 


Whether these will be available in Canada, we don’t know. The US has a LOT more Oreo flavour selection than we have in Canada.

 

Image: Lady Gaga/Oreo/Twitter

