Lady Gaga Collaborates with… Oreo Cookies!
Chromatica Cookies!
Packaged in pink foil, the “Chromatica Oreo”, as Gaga calls them in the video below, are pink coloured “golden biscuits” with a green coloured filling. So, will it taste like a Golden Oreo? Maybe. They’re certainly pretty! According to Lady Gaga, they’re “dropping soon!”
⚔️ LADY GAGA x @OREO x #Chromatica 💓 Dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/Gtd5qeZXZi
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 2, 2020
RELATED: Gluten-Free Oreos are coming in 2021!
Whether these will be available in Canada, we don’t know. The US has a LOT more Oreo flavour selection than we have in Canada.