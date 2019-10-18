Listen Live

Lady Gaga Falls Off The Stage!

Looked like it hurt!

By Dirt/Divas

Lady Gaga took a tumble off the stage during one of her Las Vegas shows when she invited a fan on stage.  Gaga jumped into his arms- The fan lost his footing and the pair fell off the stage to the floor!

Naturally, social media blew up over this with fans saying;

 

“We legitimately thought she was dead,” wrote one audience member on Reddit.

 

Instead, Gaga returned to play Million Reasons with Jack at her side. “It’s amazing,” she said. “We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage.”  “We fell into each other’s arms. We’re like Jack and Rose from Titanic.  “I suppose we should have some tea after that.”

 

Related posts

Kesha Will Be Releasing New Music Soon!

Colbert Will Remain Host of The Late Show Until 2023

Adele and Nicki Minaj Collab is NOT Happening