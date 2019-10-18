Lady Gaga Falls Off The Stage!

Lady Gaga took a tumble off the stage during one of her Las Vegas shows when she invited a fan on stage. Gaga jumped into his arms- The fan lost his footing and the pair fell off the stage to the floor!

Naturally, social media blew up over this with fans saying;

“We legitimately thought she was dead,” wrote one audience member on Reddit.

Instead, Gaga returned to play Million Reasons with Jack at her side. “It’s amazing,” she said. “We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage.” “We fell into each other’s arms. We’re like Jack and Rose from Titanic. “I suppose we should have some tea after that.”

Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 18, 2019