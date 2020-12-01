Lady Gaga Is Raffling Off Her Lamborghini For Charity

The 2020 Huracán EVO RWD was featured in the video for her song “911” which deals with the topic of mental illness and is being used to raise money for her Born This Way foundation charity.

Fans of the cause and the $208,571 car can enter the raffle on Omaze for free through December 17, but multiple entries are available for various donations ranging from 100 for $10 to 2,000 for $100. The car was not damaged in the video!