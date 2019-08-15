Lady Gaga Launches Be Kind 21 Day Challenge

The idea is to practice an act of kindness every day from September 1 through September 21. The reward will be the smiles you get in return, but participants also have a chance to see Gaga live in concert.

Those who take the pledge and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #BeKind21 will be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming Lady Gaga show and various other prizes.

The goal of this 21 Days to Be Kind challenge is to encourage young people, families, employers, and teachers to get in the habit of bringing people together in a mentally healthy environment.

Lady Gaga also recently promised her support to communities affected by mass shootings. Born This Way and DonorsChoose are partnering to fund classrooms in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy, CA.