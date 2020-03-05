Lady Gaga Presents, THE CHROMATICA BALL

Lady Gaga has announced only six shows so far in support of her forth coming album Chromatica, out of April 10th!

Mother Monster will stop in Toronto on August 9th! Tickets on sale March 13th for Paris, London & Toronto!

$1.00 Of Every Ticket Sold Will be Donated To Born This Way Foundation

This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world. We work with young people to build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action.

According to the press release from Live Nation;

Lady Gaga will hit the road this summer with The Chromatica Ball Tour, a special 6-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances. The highly-anticipated shows will kick off July 24th in Paris at Stade de France followed by stadium engagements in London on July 30th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston August 5th at Fenway Park; Toronto August 9th at The Rogers Centre; Chicago August 14th at Wrigley Field; and E. Rutherford August 19th at MetLife Stadium. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Check out Lady Gaga’s Video for her new sing “Stupid Love”