Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours In A Great Way!

Not sure where this came from, however; rumours were circulating that Lady Gaga was pregnant. Gaga quickly shut down the talk with an epic response on twitter saying “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6.”

Meaning Gaga will soon gift us with a new album- her sixth!

Lady Gaga’s last album with Joanne and it was released in 2016, and there was also a documentary titled “5 Foot 2,” about the making behind the album.

It’s been a huge year for Gaga to say the least! “Shallow” is the centerpiece of A Star is Born and has won numerous awards, including Best Original Song at both the Oscars and Golden Globes, and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance at the GRAMMYs.

Gaga’s duet with Cooper at the Oscars became one that people will never forget!