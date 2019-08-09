Lady Gaga Slams Claims That She Copied “Shallow” From Another Song Writer!

Lady Gaga slams claims that she stole “Shallow” from an unknown songwriter!

There’s a song writer out there named Steve Ronsen and he has accused Lady Gaga of copying his composition for “Shallow.”

However, a source tells Us Weekly multiple musicologists reviewed the two songs and found no material similarities. The insider adds that the melodic combination is “common” and can be heard in tracks “from centuries ago.”

If reports check out, Lady Gaga is said to be outraged and is not backing down…Even still, Gaga could face a lawsuit stemming from the alleged similarities of the melodies…

The actress and her cowriters, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, won an Academy Award for best original song in February.