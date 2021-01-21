Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, Katy Perry And More Celebrate Inauguration Day!

The stars were literally lining up to be a part of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20th.

Starting with an incredibly emotional Lady Gaga belting out a dramatic version of the U.S. national anthem.

Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez also performed at the ceremony earlier in the afternoon on Capitol Hill.

Amanda Gorman, the nation’s first-ever youth poet laureate, also delivered a poem in which she challenged Americans to “leave behind a country better than the one we were left” and unify.

Celebrating America, was hosted by Tom Hanks and was unlike anything anyone had ever seen on inauguration day.

A 90-minute special that aired across several networks Wednesday night, brought together a mix of A-list talent — Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Demi Lovato — and average Americans from all walks of life, including teachers and nurses on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis.

The show blended live and pre-recorded segments all with the common theme, offering messages of hope for unity.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton honored Biden as America’s new leader while echoing his message of unity. They recorded a message Wednesday afternoon wish Biden well.

Bruce Springsteen kicked off the special with a soulful rendition of “Land of Hope and Dreams.” Bon Jovi sang, “Here Comes The Sun.”

Then there was Justin Timberlake And Ant Clemons with “Better Days.”

Demi Lovato was spectacular with her take on “Lovely Day.”

The entertainment spectacle was capped by a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the nation’s capital accompanied by Katy Perry singing “Firework.”