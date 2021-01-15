Lady Gaga Will Sing The U.S. National Anthem At Inauguration

It’s been announced that Lady Gaga will belt out the Star-Spangled Banner on the inauguration day of Joe Biden and Kamala Harrie and J-Lo will perform at some point.

Also taking part in the celebrations are Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, will showcase “the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before,” according to a release.

Timberlake will perform a new song, “Better Days,” with Ant Clemons.