Laila Anderson’s Fighting Spirit Helped St. Louis Win the Stanley Cup

As the St. Louis Blues went from worst to first to win the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup, they had a good luck charm the entire way.

Laila Anderson has been a die hard fan of the team and her recent battle may have helped fuel the Blues desire to win.

As she went through chemo and bone marrow transplant because of a rare immune disease, Laila’s team was at the bottom of the NHL Standings. Then Laila went into isolation and began her recovery. That’s when the Blues started winning and never stopped.

Laila found out Tuesday, that she would be at Game 7 for the Stanley Cup in Boston.

Incredible Gesture by St. Louis Blues Bringing their #1 Fan to Boston for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup! Check Out the emotional reax as Laila Anderson who is fighting a rare life-threatening immune condition finds out!@6abc #stlblues#StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/2LyDOCqtVz — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 12, 2019

With Laila watching on, the St. Louis Blues dominated Boston to become Stanley Cup Champions last night. Then this…