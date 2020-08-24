Larry King Confirms The Death Of Two Of His Children Days Apart

PEOPLE reports that King’s son, Andy King, died suddenly last week, he was 65.

According to CNN, his daughter, Chaia, died on Thursday after losing a battle with lung cancer. She was 51.

Larry King confirmed the deaths on his Facebook page. “It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he writes.

He continued, “Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.”

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child,” he explains. “My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. At this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

The devastating deaths follow what has been a tumultuous year for the legendary host. King suffered a near-fatal stroke in May just three months prior to filing for divorce from Shawn, whom he married in 1997.