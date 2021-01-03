Larry King Is In Hospital With COVID-19
We're praying for you!
According to Showbiz 411, the legendary newsman has been in hospital in LA for 10 days, isolated.
Details regarding his condition have not been made public, but Larry’s ex-wife Shawn King and their two sons have been in communication with The doctors caring for King.
Larry is considered high risk and has had a few health issues recently including treatment for heart-related issues. King has also overcome a heart attack, stroke, and prostate and lung cancer, and diabetes in the past.