Larry King Is In Hospital With COVID-19

We're praying for you!

By Dirt/Divas

According to Showbiz 411, the legendary newsman has been in hospital in LA for 10 days, isolated.

 

Details regarding his condition have not been made public, but Larry’s ex-wife Shawn King and their two sons have been in communication with The doctors caring for King.

 

Larry is considered high risk and has had a few health issues recently including treatment for heart-related issues. King has also overcome a heart attack, stroke, and prostate and lung cancer, and diabetes in the past.

