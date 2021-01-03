Larry King Is In Hospital With COVID-19

According to Showbiz 411, the legendary newsman has been in hospital in LA for 10 days, isolated.

Details regarding his condition have not been made public, but Larry’s ex-wife Shawn King and their two sons have been in communication with The doctors caring for King.

Larry is considered high risk and has had a few health issues recently including treatment for heart-related issues. King has also overcome a heart attack, stroke, and prostate and lung cancer, and diabetes in the past.