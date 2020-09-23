Laser Quest Shuts Down Due To The Pandemic
Going to a Laser Quest as a teen was the best!
Laser Quest announced its shutting down all operations across North America!
This company has been around for 27 years and was arguably the original laser tag place. For years it brought teams and tournaments alive. Family fun and epic birthday parties! It was also the place to hangout with friends on the weekend!
The company says that some locations could reopen under new ownership, however Laser Quest Entertainment Centre which opened in 1993 is done!