Last Chance to Scream: 6 Halloween Attractions to Visit This Weekend

Canada’s Wonderland – Halloween Haunt

It’s your last chance to take the kids to Camp Spooky at Wonderland this weekend.

Many of the rides and attractions are open as well

This weekend is your LAST CHANCE to go on your favourite rides. 😮

Which one would you go on first❓ #LastChance #Rollercoasters #WeekendFun pic.twitter.com/mijQss2DrK — Canada’s Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) October 23, 2019

Chappell Farms – Fall Festival

Open until Halloween Day

There is sooo much to do, I’ve already picked pumpkins

and got lost in the corn maze.

Rounds Ranch – Pumpkin Mania

Last day will be this Sunday!

Drysdale’s Halloween & Harvest

It’s your last weekend to ride the psycho path and explore the haunted harvest village at Drysdale’s.

Look at all the kids activities.

Santa’s Village – Halloween Spooktacular

This weekend only!

Rides & attractions

Trick-or-treating at the park

Haunted house

Pumpkin patch

Pumpkinferno – Discovery Harbour

Ranked among ‘Ontario’s Top 100 Events’

See an incredible display of carved pumpkins

Walk the Terror Zone

Take a Coffin Ride

Bosun’s Brig Escape Room