Last Chance to Scream: 6 Halloween Attractions to Visit This Weekend

Get your Halloween fix in this weekend

By Darryl on the Drive

Canada’s Wonderland – Halloween Haunt

It’s your last chance to take the kids to Camp Spooky at Wonderland this weekend.

Many of the rides and attractions are open as well

Chappell Farms – Fall Festival

Open until Halloween Day

There is sooo much to do, I’ve already picked pumpkins

and got lost in the corn maze.

Rounds Ranch – Pumpkin Mania

Last day will be this Sunday!

Drysdale’s Halloween & Harvest

It’s your last weekend to ride the psycho path and explore the haunted harvest village at Drysdale’s.

Look at all the kids activities.

Santa’s Village – Halloween Spooktacular

This weekend only!

  • Rides & attractions
  • Trick-or-treating at the park
  • Haunted house
  • Pumpkin patch

Pumpkinferno – Discovery Harbour

Ranked among ‘Ontario’s Top 100 Events’

  • See an incredible display of carved pumpkins
  • Walk the Terror Zone
  • Take a Coffin Ride
  • Bosun’s Brig Escape Room

 

