Last Chance to Scream: 6 Halloween Attractions to Visit This Weekend
Get your Halloween fix in this weekend
Canada’s Wonderland – Halloween Haunt
It’s your last chance to take the kids to Camp Spooky at Wonderland this weekend.
Many of the rides and attractions are open as well
This weekend is your LAST CHANCE to go on your favourite rides. 😮
Which one would you go on first❓ #LastChance #Rollercoasters #WeekendFun pic.twitter.com/mijQss2DrK
— Canada’s Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) October 23, 2019
Chappell Farms – Fall Festival
Open until Halloween Day
There is sooo much to do, I’ve already picked pumpkins
and got lost in the corn maze.
Rounds Ranch – Pumpkin Mania
Last day will be this Sunday!
Drysdale’s Halloween & Harvest
It’s your last weekend to ride the psycho path and explore the haunted harvest village at Drysdale’s.
Look at all the kids activities.
Santa’s Village – Halloween Spooktacular
This weekend only!
- Rides & attractions
- Trick-or-treating at the park
- Haunted house
- Pumpkin patch
Pumpkinferno – Discovery Harbour
Ranked among ‘Ontario’s Top 100 Events’
- See an incredible display of carved pumpkins
- Walk the Terror Zone
- Take a Coffin Ride
- Bosun’s Brig Escape Room
PUMPKINFERNO at DISCOVERY HARBOUR open EVERY NIGHT until OCTOBER 30th! $8 per person. Kids 5 & under FREE – we are COLLECTING non-perishable food items- Our FREE shuttles run every Friday & Saturday. Check out the amazing overnight & dinner packages. Amazing fun for everyone. pic.twitter.com/l4VV36uUcL
— Discovery Harbour (@discoveryharbr) October 23, 2019