Late Night Hosts Back To Remote Taping Amid COVID-19 Spikes

James Corden And Jimmy Kimmel will go back to doing their shows from home!

Due to the COVID-19 surge in LA, “The Late Late Show” will be taped from Corden’s garage and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from his home until it’s safe to return to studios.

No, you’re not experiencing déjà vu. With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we’re once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden‘s garage until it’s safe to return to our studio. So mask up, stay safe, and we’ll see you tonight at 12:37 on CBS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jK3YNt0ElY — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 4, 2021

Most major studios have extended their holiday production hiatus as the number of new COVID-19 cases nears or exceeds 10,000 daily in Los Angeles County and ICU capacity and hospital bed availability remain at worryingly low levels.