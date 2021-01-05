Listen Live

Late Night Hosts Back To Remote Taping Amid COVID-19 Spikes

LA is in rough shape and Hollywood may have to shut down again!

By Dirt/Divas

James Corden And Jimmy Kimmel will go back to doing their shows from home!

 

Due to the COVID-19 surge in LA, “The Late Late Show” will be taped from Corden’s garage and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from his home until it’s safe to return to studios.

 

Most major studios have extended their holiday production hiatus as the number of new COVID-19 cases nears or exceeds 10,000 daily in Los Angeles County and ICU capacity and hospital bed availability remain at worryingly low levels.

