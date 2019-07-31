LAWN CHAIR LUMINATA- Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope

Lawn Chair Luminata every Wednesday July through August with the following Thursdays for rain dates.

Gather the family, bring a blanket and a lawn chair, and enjoying a movie under the stars on the big screen for free!

KOOL FM, The Barrie BIA, and the Barrie Film Festival bring you: Lawn Chair Luminata! A free outdoor movie screening at Meridian Place, downtown Barrie.

Weather permitting, movie starts at Dusk (Approx. 8:30). Rain date Aug 1.

Movie: Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope (Youth PG).