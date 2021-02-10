LAWYER ACCIDENTALLY TURNS ON CAT FILTER DURING ZOOM COURT APPEARANCE

Important Zoom tip: if your kid was using your computer before you join a virtual court hearing, make sure the filters are turned off!

A Zoom court appearance in West Texas got weird when a lawyer turned into a fluffy white kitty cat!

He didn’t realize the filter was on until the session was already underway. He even went on record saying: ‘I’m not a cat.’ They eventually figured out how to turn off the filter and the case proceeded, kitty-free.