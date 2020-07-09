Lay’s Chips Are Out With 5 New Flavours Post navigation < The new flavours feature famous foods from iconic American Restaurant! By Charlie Kool Eats 09.07.2020 Facebook Twitter Lay’s Chips have some new flavours for us to try! The new flavours feature famous foods from iconic American Restaurant! The new flavours are, Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza! For those craving some Southern Fare, there’s Nashville Hot Chicken. There is also a cheesesteak bag! And Wavy Carnitas Street Taco Flavour. Finally, Lay’s cooked up some serious Southwestern flavour with its chile Relleno chip. These new flavours will be available beginning July 13th!