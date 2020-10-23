Le Château is Going Out of Business

Le Château has announced its set to liquidate assets and wind down operations of Canadian stores.

Founded in Montreal in 1959, Le Château employs 1,400 Canadians across its 123 retail stores including its head office.

“Its already evident impact on consumer demand for Le Château’s holiday party and occasion wear, which represents the core of our offering, has diminished Le Château’s ability to pursue its activities. Regrettably, these circumstances leave the Company with no option other than to commence the Liquidation process.”

“Le Château, headquartered in Montréal, currently has 123 stores across Canada, in addition to its e-commerce website. Throughout this Liquidation process, the Company will remain fully operational, and physical stores are expected to remain open in conformity with provincial and regional guidelines.”