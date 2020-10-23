‘Legally Blonde 3’ Pushed To 2022

MGM announced on its Twitter account this week that the film is coming — just later than fans expected.

“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming in May 2022. We rest our case.”

Reese Witherspoon played Woods in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and its 2003 sequel.

The “Legally Blonde” franchise followed a perpetually positive Woods as she pursued a law degree at Harvard University and then later a career in politics.