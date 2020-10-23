Listen Live

‘Legally Blonde 3’ Pushed To 2022

We’re going to have to wait a little longer for Elle Woods!

By Dirt/Divas

MGM announced on its Twitter account this week that the film is coming — just later than fans expected.

 

“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming in May 2022. We rest our case.”

 

Reese Witherspoon played Woods in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and its 2003 sequel.

 

The “Legally Blonde” franchise followed a perpetually positive Woods as she pursued a law degree at Harvard University and then later a career in politics.

