Lego Bricks Can Survive In The Ocean For Up To 1,300 Years!

Researchers based out of the University of Plymouth wanted to find out just how durable Lego was and the results were very surprising.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Pollution, and found that the plastic bricks could last between 100 and 1,300 years in Ocean water…

‘Lego is one of the most popular children’s toys in history and part of its appeal has always been its durability” said Dr. Andrew Turner who is an associate Professor in environmental sciences.

Lego is specifically designed to be played with, handled and let’s face it- stepped on….

The researchers tested lego from the oceans waters and found that LEGO products could sustain the elements of the ocean for a long period of time….The study used 50 pieces which were washed and weighed.

Some LEGO was found to be smoothed and discoloured, with some of the structures having fractured and fragmented, suggesting that as well as pieces remaining intact, they might also break down into micro plastics.

Based on these findings, this again emphasizes the important of people disposing of Lego property to ensure that they don’t end up in the ocean.

Volunteers have picked up thousands of pieces of Lego and other plastic during beach cleans in Cornwall over the past decade.