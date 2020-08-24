LEGO Dots – This Summer’s Must Have for Kids
Kids can let their personalities shine with these custom DOTS
Back in March LEGO released a DIY line of customizables called, LEGO DOTS.
Featuring:
- Bracelets
- Desk Organizers
- Photo holder/Picture Frames
- Jewelry Holders
The bracelets have been a huge hit at our house. LEGO DOTS bracelets are completely sold out on Amazon, we have had luck finding them at Toys R’ Us in Barrie. Each comes with a set of the decorative DOTS, from Unicorns to animals, each with a theme.
The LEGO DOTS line has been a huge hit, LEGO has officially revealed the second wave of products in its successful new LEGO DOTS 2D tile-based arts and crafts theme.