Lego Is Releasing A Roman Colosseum With 9,036 pieces!

This is their largest build yet!

By Kool Parents

The set will be released on Black Friday and this is a Lego set like no other!

 

The Colosseum set — based on what was once the largest amphitheater in the world — has nearly 1,500 more pieces than the previous record-holder for the biggest Lego set of all time: the 7,541-piece Star Wars Millennium Falcon. 

The new historic creation also costs $649.99, significantly cheaper than the famed starship, which is priced at $799.99 and is temporarily out of stock.

 

