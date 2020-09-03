Lego Sales Way Up Since Pandemic Hit

As more people continue to stay home during the quarantine, companies like Lego have seen an uptick in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, the toy company shared that sales jumped 14% from January through June as the pandemic forced many families to quarantine to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the report, Disney princess, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter”-themed sets and the brand’s classic set showed strong sales “proving the appeal of Lego play to fans of all ages and interests,” the company said.

Lego’s online platforms also saw a significant increase in use amid the global outbreak, as its e-commerce site saw double the amount of traffic it achieved at the same time last year.

The sales helped drive Lego’s operating profits up 11 percent year to about $621.6 million. Lego says it’s on track to open about 120 new retail stores around the world in 2020. The company has already opened 46 stores in the first half of the year.