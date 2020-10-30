LEGO To Release Fender Stratocaster Set

LEGO announced it will release a set adapted from a design submitted to its “Music To Our Ears” contest in 2021.

“Everyone has seen the Fender Stratocaster guitar, it’s super famous and we think it’s going to be exciting to bring this to life using LEGO bricks,” said LEGO Ideas Design manager Sam Johnson, in a release. “Music is a relatively new place for LEGO to play in so we’re really excited to see how we can execute this.”

Created by LEGO Ideas user TOMOELL, the guitar set will be the first in the company’s music series aimed at adult consumers.

Earlier this year, LEGO said its research shows the number of adults buying LEGO sets for themselves has increased by 400 percent in the last decade.