Lego Will Take Back Your Old Bricks And Recycle Them

What do you do with old lego when your kids are over it? Do you hand them down to younger kids, donate them or toss them?

Lego is stepping up to help with those unwanted bricks!

They have announced that customers can print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box, and ship them off for free. Lego has partnered with two non profits that will attempt to redistribute the donated lego pieces to classrooms and kids in need!

Lego is looking to please customers worried about the impact of non-disintegrating plastic on the environment.

