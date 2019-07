Leonardo DiCaprio took a major pay cut for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Leo usually demands $20 million for his presence but reportedly took a $5 million pay cut to secure his role as washed-up TV star Rick Dalton in the flick, which explores political unrest and changing times in Hollywood in 1969.

Regardless of his pay cut, Leo could still make upwards of $45 million if the movie exceeds expectations!