Les Clefs d’Or Golf Class
Monday, August 12th 2019
09:30 AM – 11:00 AM
- Group Photos
- Registration
- Foursome Photos
- Putting Contest at the Practice Green
- Golf Clinic at the Driving Range
11:00 AM
- Tournament Begins – Shotgun Start
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- A few Cocktails to have on the Patio
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Awards Dinner & Raffles
(Raffles will begin following appetizers, and continue through dinner)
Location
The Club At Bond Head
4805 7th Line, Bond Head, Ontario L0G 1A0
The Club At Bond Head, Website
Additional Information
Locker Rooms
- Available on lower level adjacent to the pro-shop
Practice Areas
- Putting greens and driving ranges will open 7:00 AM
Golf Shop
- Golf Shop will open at 8:00 AM
Attire
- Casual attire during awards dinner.
- Collared shirts on the golf course.
- Bermuda shorts are acceptable.
- Soft spikes only!
Refreshments
- Course refreshments and snacks can be found at the Half Way House at the club house and from the snack cart.
For more info click HERE.