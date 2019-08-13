Listen Live

Leslie Jones Announces Netflix Comedy Special To Air In 2020

Stand up Comedy is her first love!

By Kool Celebrities

Leslie announced that she will be filming a new comedy special for Netflix and it will be taped in D.C. 

Leslie says; 

“Y’all finally get to see like what I really do,” Jones said.  “I am actually a standup comic. I mean, it’s great to be the actress and the sketch[es] and all that stuff but I am actually a standup. Hard core. That’s what pays the bills.”

The special will be taped on September 10th… Until then, you can hear her voice as Zeta, the villain in Angry Birds 2!

She just joined the cast of Coming 2 America, starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Wesley Snipes.

