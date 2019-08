After five seasons, Leslie Jones will not be returning to Saturday Night Live. Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson will be back for another run.

Leslie started on SNL, like so many, as a writer in 2014 and is moving on with new projects like “I Man Maurice, Queenpins and Coming 2 America.”

Saturday Night Live’s season 45 premieres on 24 September with Woody Harrelson as host and musical guest Billie Eilish.