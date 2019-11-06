“Let Your Backbone Slide” To Be Inducted Into Canada’s Songwriters Hall Of Fame!

Maestro Fresh Wes is known as the Godfather of Canadian Hip-hop and announced last week, the song that was and still is a staple at every Canadian house party, will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame!

This will be the first rap song to receive this recognition. Maestro wrote the song in 1989 and was a smash hit in Canada and the United States.

Among the other songs inducted include the Parachute Club’s 1983 single “Rise Up”, as well as “Make Me Do Anything You Want” by A Foot In Coldwater.