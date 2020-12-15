Letting Your Dog Sleep In Your Bed Is Actually Good For You!

They are part of the family and the chemistry between dogs and people is undeniable!

A study found that 56 percent of dog owners say they let their dogs sleep with them.

While cuddling up with your fur-baby is awesome, it’s not without problems like sleep interruptions.

Having a dog in bed can affect your sleep. Of course, there are other contributing factors, such as the number of people and pets, pet size, and bed size. It all has to sync up.

However, a study did find that if you’re going to sleep with anything or anyone- a dog was your best option!

