Liam Hemsworth Is In Toronto! Have You Seen Him Yet?
Imagine bumping into him on the streets!
Liam Hemsworth is in Toronto shooting scenes from his upcoming TV series Dodge & Miles, which is set in Michigan.
He will be in the six until the end of November so you may have a chance to see the super star hunk who is newly single and probably very rebboundable! (Ok, that’s not really a word- but still)
He is filming in little Portugal incase you want to try and see him!
