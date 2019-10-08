Listen Live

Liam Hemsworth Is In Toronto! Have You Seen Him Yet?

Imagine bumping into him on the streets!

By Dirt/Divas

Liam Hemsworth is in Toronto shooting scenes from his upcoming TV series Dodge & Miles, which is set in Michigan.

He will be in the six until the end of November so you may have a chance to see the super star hunk who is newly single and probably very rebboundable!  (Ok, that’s not really a word- but still)

 

He is filming in little Portugal incase you want to try and see him!

