Liam Hemsworth Speaks Out After Split From Miley

The news broke over the weekend that the couple of nearly 10 years had split, Liam has broken his silence…

On Instagram, Liam writes, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Meanwhile sources say that this split was Miley’s idea not Liams. Miley has been spending time in Australia with her Big brother and friends… Also taking to instagram to talk about life’s evolution!

Cyrus and Hemsworth were married December 2018, during an intimate ceremony at their home in Tennessee.