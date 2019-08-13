Liam Hemsworth Speaks Out After Split From Miley
Don't believe what you read...
The news broke over the weekend that the couple of nearly 10 years had split, Liam has broken his silence…
On Instagram, Liam writes, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
Meanwhile sources say that this split was Miley’s idea not Liams. Miley has been spending time in Australia with her Big brother and friends… Also taking to instagram to talk about life’s evolution!
Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙
Cyrus and Hemsworth were married December 2018, during an intimate ceremony at their home in Tennessee.