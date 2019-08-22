Lies You Actually Believed As A Teenager!

Remember when you knew everything because you were a teenager! Here are a few lies we all believed back then!

Age 13- “I can’t wait to stop getting zits one day”- only to learn they never quite go away…EVER!

$1000 is a lot of money (being a teenage with the thought of $1000-meant that you were rich) Now $1000 disappears to bills, kids and groceries…

Everyone has their stuff together but you

I’ve very mature for my age

I’m pretty much an adult already

Hangovers aren’t that bad- says you at 21….But at 35 a hangover can feel like death…

Socks are the worst gift ever at 18- but at 30, you can’t wait to get a pair of fluffy socks…

I can’t wait to stay up late all the time….but as you get older, you realized how much sleep means to you.

Staying in on a Friday night is lame- Now, its a miracle if you make it to 9pm and off the couch!

Me and my high school friends are going to be besties forever! Grown-ups know how your social circle changes and evolves…

I can't wait to live in my own house by 30 and fill it with Ikea furniture that I will build myself! – so young, so dumb

Once I fall in love, everything else will fall into place- as a teenager, you have no idea how many times you will screw up in life!