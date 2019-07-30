Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” Sets A Huge Record!

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” has set the record for the longest time spent at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts, at 17 straight weeks.

Last week, the song was tired with Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s remix “Despacito,” as well as Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” from 1997.

The song first appeared in April on the Hot Country songs charts, but created some backlash after Billboard decided to move the song from the Country Charts into another category.

It’s worth noting that the song is so poplar, that it’s stopped some big named artists from hitting number one with their new songs.

Songs from Taylor Swift (‘ME!’ and ‘You Need to Calm Down’), Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber (‘I Don’t Care’) Cardi B and Bruno Mars (‘Please Me’), Post Malone (‘Wow’), Billie Eilish (‘Bad Guy’) to name a few all peaked at the number two position.

Lil Nas X responded to his new record from the bathroom saying;

“I’m on the toilet right now but I want to say thank you” explains Lil Nas X in a video minutes after “Old Town” made history.