Lilo & Stitch 2 Confirmed by Disney

If you loved the first installment of Lilo & Stitch (and let’s be real, who didn’t?), then grab your popcorn and get ready for a nostalgic ride—because Disney has just confirmed that Lilo & Stitch 2 is officially in development!

After its strong box office run this spring, Disney isn’t wasting any time riding that wave. They dropped the big news on Instagram Thursday afternoon with the caption, "Should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret… A 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!"

The first Lilo and Stitch grossed $341.7 million worldwide. Maia Kealoha, the voice of Lilo, is returning to the role and of course Stitch who will be always causing trouble, laughs and a few pull at your heart string moments.

Disney’s keeping the plot under wraps for now, and there’s no official release date yet—but one thing’s clear: Lilo & Stitch 2 is on the way! And if you missed the first one, don’t worry—you can still catch it in theatres today!