The actress, who is now 61 sat down with the New York Times to says;

“I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years.” “One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter, or at least it doesn’t matter to me.”

The actress was previously married to Terminator director James Cameron before the pair split in 1999.

Terminator: Dark Fate comes out October 23rd! Who has time for sex when you’re kicking ass!