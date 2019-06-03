Lindsay Lohan Will Be Gifting Us With New Music Soon!

She was an actress, or she’s still trying to be, but in the meantime she’s a club owner in Greece. She had a hit “Rumours” back in 2004 and it appears that she will be releasing new music soon!

Lindsay started to tease us on Instagram Friday and confirmed the news via twitter!

Hard At Work https://t.co/pXpdSYW3YZ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 2, 2019

For what its worth, the two albums she released in 2004/2005 did well.

View this post on Instagram 🎧 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on May 31, 2019 at 6:16pm PDT



