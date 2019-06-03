Listen Live

Lindsay Lohan Will Be Gifting Us With New Music Soon!

Lindsay Lohan has new music coming!

By Dirt/Divas

She was an actress, or she’s still trying to be, but in the meantime she’s a club owner in Greece.  She had a hit “Rumours” back in 2004 and it appears that she will be releasing new music soon!

Lindsay started to tease us on Instagram Friday and confirmed the news via twitter!

For what its worth, the two albums she released in 2004/2005 did well.

 

 

