Lionel Richie Is Hitting The Road For A Summer Tour!

Lionel Richie is getting ready to release a new album titled Live from Las Vegas Live from Las Vegas was recorded at Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, featuring Richie performing some of his classic songs that span his solo career, such as “All Night Long,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Hello,” “Dancing On The Ceiling” and “Truly,” as well as songs from his time with The Commodores, including “Three Times a Lady” and “Easy.” The record will also include his global hit, “We Are the World,” which he co-wrote for USA For Africa in 1985.

AND Lionel is hitting the road this summer with his Hello Tour and there is a stop in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage June 27th!

Tickets for most dates will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. on Richie’s website…