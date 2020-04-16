Lionsgate Will Be Streaming Some Of Its Biggest Titles On Youtube!

On Tuesday, the movie company announced that it will stream “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick,” “La La Land” and “Dirty Dancing” for free on the next four Friday nights.

The program, dubbed “Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies,” will stream the popular titles on the Lionsgate YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page. The initiative aims to honour the communal experience of watching movies in movie theatres and support the people who make those places great.

Jamie Lee Curtis will host the movie night and joined by special guests each Friday night. The free movies that will livestream on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT are:

April 17 – “The Hunger Games”

April 24 – “Dirty Dancing”

May 1 – “La La Land”

May 8 – “John Wick” (age registration required)