List Of Things People Want To Do After Lockdown

All we can do right now is dream of freedom and what you’ll do first once you get it! Topping the list of things to-do once quarantine is lifted includes, going out for dinner and having kinky sex!

A sports supplement brand Lyvit, conducted a survey to find out what people really miss the most. The brand asked their 3000 members and the general public about their plans post-pandemic.

The research also found that the pandemic has impacted people’s attitude to life, with more than two thirds (68%) planning to ‘live life more fully’.

TOP 5 GENERAL ACTIVITIES PEOPLE WANT TO DO POST-PANDEMIC ARE:

Going out for dinner

having sex

going on holiday

going to the gym

Hosting a dinner party

TOP 5 EXTREME THINGS PEOPLE WANT TO DO POST-PANDEMIC ARE:

Skydiving

Run a Marathon

Climb a mountain

Learn to ski

Cycle an iconic route

People are also confessing that this Pandemic has made them more willing to try new things in the bedroom, even the possibilities of exploring fetishes…

