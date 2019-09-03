LISTEN: Alessia Cara’s Brand New Song, “October” is Here

View this post on Instagram

I have a song called October coming out at midnight ET tonight and I want to tell you a bit about it. I wrote this song about a very recent period of time in which I felt more aligned than I ever have. it’s about healing and discovering that some feelings are as beautiful as they are inevitably fleeting. so much so that I wanted to encapsulate these ones before they were gone. now I’ll have them forever and I can go back there any time. I can go back and feel the thorns in my hands after falling into a ditch in Europe (I won’t elaborate), or hear everyone’s tired 5 AM taxi laughs. playing shows in beautiful cities with my road family and happy crying with my best friend (a lot). it’s all there. this is for the friends I’ve kept and the ones I’ve found. the places we’ve been, the nostalgia we accidentally set ourselves up for, and the months I’ll always think about. I hope this one takes you somewhere. It’s so so special to me🖤.