Listen: Carly Rae Jepsen recorded a cover of No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’

Carly Rae Jepsen visited Electric Lady studios in NYC to record a couple of songs for an intimate Spotify session.

In addition to her song ‘Want You In My Room’, Jepsen also put her spin on the classic No Doubt tune ‘Don’t Speak’.

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s Spotify session below:

Feature image courtesy of Carly Rae Jepsen via Twitter

