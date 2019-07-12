LISTEN: Disney Released the Entire Soundtrack from ‘The Lion King’

Excitement for the July 19th box office release of The Lion King is building.

Disney is poised to dominate 2019 with Toy Story 4, Aladdin and now arguably their most anticipated live action remake so far.

The full soundtrack for The Lion King has been released ahead of the movie.

Featuring the songs you’ll already know from the original movie and 2 new additions from Beyonce and Elton John.

Circle of Life/Nants’ Ingonyama

I Just Can’t Wait to Be King

Hakuna Matata

Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen – The Lion Sleeps Tonight

Can You Feel the Love Tonight

Spirit (Brand new from Beyonce)

Elton John – Never Too Late (Brand new)