Listen Live

LISTEN: Dixie Chicks Release Anthem ‘Julianna Calm Down’

Featuring Alessia Cara, Niall Horn, Keith Urban and more

By Music

Even though the Dixie Chicks have postponed the release of their new album they at least gave us a new song the day before the album was originally dropping which was May 1!


YouTube / Dixie Chicks

“We can’t give you the full album just yet but, we also couldn’t let May 1 pass by without sharing a new song with you. So, here is track #9 ‘Julianna Calm Down’ off Gaslighter,” the group said of the new track. “We hope it makes you feel empowered, smile and strut the f*** around like you’ve got nothing to lose. We will strut through this time together.”

Main Image via Twitter / @dixiechicks

Related posts

Dixie Chicks Postpone Release Of New Album

Dixie Chicks Release New Song “Gaslighter”

Taylor Swift Releases Title Track From Upcoming Album “Lover” And Reveals Track Listing

LISTEN: P!nk New Music ‘Hurts 2B Human’ With Khalid

LISTEN: Alessia Cara Released NEW MUSIC “Growing Pains”

WATCH: Ed Sheeran As A Puppet… Again!

LISTEN: New Backstreet Boys Music

New Music Showdown- February 27th, 2018

New Music Showdown- February 22nd, 2018